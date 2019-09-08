Marietta Hardy White
June 8, 1940 - September 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Marietta Hardy White, 79, of Macon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Byron Baptist Church. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Dr. Owen Bozeman and Reverend Brad Blackman will officiate. Immediately following, Marietta will be entombed in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Marietta was born on June 8, 1940 in Lizella, Georgia, to the late Thomas F. Hardy and Willa Newberry Hardy. Marietta met the love of her life and they were married in 1961. Together they built a wonderful life together raising their three children. She was a proud Christian and a member of Byron Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; Her husband of 58 years; James Roy White; children; James Randall White, James Harlan White (Tracey), Christie Ann Andrews (Tom); Grandchildren; James Ryan White, Nicholas White, Landon White, and step grandchildren; Tra Edwards and Erik Chance (Jaime). great grandchild; Jackson Riley White; and step-grandchildren, Evan and Meridan Chance. Brother; Melvin Lewis Hardy (Laurie), daughter- in- law; Susan Lanthrip (Curt) and sister-in-law; Charlene Johns.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 8, 2019