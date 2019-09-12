Marilu Chapman Andrews
October 12, 1919 - September 7, 2019
Greenville , SC- Marilu Chapman Andrews, 99, widow of James Robert Andrews, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Macon, GA, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Thomas Chapman and the late Ellen Chapman Tribble.
Marilu is survived by three children, Carolyn Davis of Greenville, SC, Richard Andrews and his wife, Pat, of Dublin, GA, and Peggie Ruben and her husband, Mickey, of North Augusta, SC; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Lewis Chapman, Hazel Todd, and Curtis Chapman.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church in Macon, GA beginning at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church, 132 Pitts Chapel Road, Macon, GA 31217.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019