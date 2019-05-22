Marilyn Elaine Boston
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Marilyn Elaine Boston will be held 3 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Gray Chapel AME Church. Rev. Sharon Homer will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Boston, 65, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Survivors includes her daughter, Audrey Boston; sister, Glenda Sharp; brother, Ralph Sharp; two grandchildren, Yerdua Boston, Zon'Tarrio Boston and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2019