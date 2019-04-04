MARILYN GORNTO
PERRY, GA- Marilyn Williamson Gornto, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after an extended illness. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Perry United Methodist Church. The family will visit with friends at a reception in the Fellowship Hall at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Perry United Methodist Church, 1002 Carroll Street, Perry, GA 31069.
Marilyn was born in Soperton to the late Homer and Shelly Thompson Williamson. She attended ABAC where she met and married the love of her life, Raymond Gornto. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics Education from University of Georgia. In 1950, the couple moved to Perry where the settled and raised their family. She was a Home Economics teacher for 34 years with the Houston County Board of Education where she taught at Perry Junior High School. A long-time member of Perry United Methodist Church, Marilyn was a member of the IHS Sunday School Class and the Joy Choir. She always had a servant's heart and was willing to help anyone in need. Through the years, Marilyn enjoyed playing Scrabble and Rummy and was quite competitive. She enjoyed baking and was a master seamstress. Marilyn treasured the times that she spent with her husband traveling in their RV. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of over 60 years, Raymond C. Gornto; her brother, Homer Tyson Williamson, Jr.; and her sister, Anizu Williamson Bacon.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Marilyn are her daughters, Sherry Gornto Decell (Danny) of Peachtree City, and Janet Gornto Rasher (Michael) of Perry; her grandchildren, Carson Rasher of Brooklyn, NY, Katie Decell Lakey (Matt) of Woodstock, Grant Rasher (Eryn) of Portland, OR, and Melissa Decell Mickelbore (Zach) of Atlanta; three great-grandsons, John and Will Lakey and Hudson Mickelbore; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019