Marilyn J. Schultz
December 08, 1929 - May 04, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Marilyn Schultz, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 04, 2019.
Marilyn was born on December 08, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late George Edwin Long and Lillian Francis Beringer Long. Marilyn grew up and lived in the Chicago area for many years before moving to Florida, and later to Warner Robins, Georgia, in 2002. She was a member of the Boynton Beach Miniature Dollhouse Collectors Club and the Warner Robins Newcomers Club. A woman of sure faith, Marilyn was a devoted member of the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Most of all, Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family, all of whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, John George Schultz.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children; Sharon Gray (Tom) of Bonaire and Jacqueline DeGerald (Dennis) of Coleraine, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Marilyn J. Schultz to Kindred Hospice at 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Ste. 1300, Atlanta, Georgia 30339.
Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from May 7 to May 8, 2019