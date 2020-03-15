Marilyn June Ray
July 11, 1943 - March 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Marilyn June Young Ray, 76, of Macon, passed away on March 13, 2020 at the age of 76. The family will have a time of visitation on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of FairHaven. Mr. Richard Williams will officiate. Immediately following the service, Marilyn will be laid to rest in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2020