Marilyn June Ray (1943 - 2020)
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
Committal
Following Services
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Obituary
Marilyn June Ray
July 11, 1943 - March 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Marilyn June Young Ray, 76, of Macon, passed away on March 13, 2020 at the age of 76. The family will have a time of visitation on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of FairHaven. Mr. Richard Williams will officiate. Immediately following the service, Marilyn will be laid to rest in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2020
