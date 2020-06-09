Marilyn Kathleen Pennycuff
January 9, 1935 - June 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- On June 7, 2020, Marilyn Kathleen Pennycuff went to be with her Father in Heaven.
Marilyn was born on January 9, 1935, in Bonifay, Florida, to the late David and Myrtle Guilford. As a caring wife and mother, Marilyn stayed busy at home. She was constantly laboring to meet the needs of her family and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and canning. She was known as a talented seamstress, sewing quilts and even making her own patterns. She was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church of Warner Robins.
In addition to her parents, her husband, B.D. Pennycuff and her son, Roger Pennycuff, preceded her in death.
Left to treasure her memory is her daughter, Marilyn Pennycuff Fredenburg of Warner Robins; her son, Gregory R. Pennycuff (Karen) of Warner Robins; and her grandchildren, John "Tony" A. Fredenburg of Warner Robins, Whitley Pennycuff of Appling, Heather N. Pennycuff of Warner Robins and Trevor B. Pennycuff of Warner Robins.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 11 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennycuff will be laid to rest in a private graveside service for the family at Andersonville National Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 9, 2020.