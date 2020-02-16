Marilyn "Polly" Morrow Herndon
March 24, 1937 - February 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Marilyn "Polly" Morrow Herndon, 82, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Duggan officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Polly was born in Macon, Georgia to the late David E. Morrow, Sr. and Eunice C. Dover Morrow. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and was retired from Murphey Taylor and Ellis as a Bookkeeper. Polly enjoyed genealogy and has completed her family tree. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
Polly is survived by her children, Vicki Sowell and Michael Leger of Macon, grandchildren, Jesse Sowell, Sidney Johnson and Sarah Sowell, great grandchildren, Mazzy and Carter Sowell, siblings, Barbara Morrow Lovett, Donald Smallwood, Diane Smallwood, Danny Smallwood, David Morrow, Jr., Jeane Morrow, Miriam Smith and Teresa Morrow, and several nieces and nephews.
