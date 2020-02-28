Marinene Hill
12/15/1932 - 02/26/2020
Cordele, GA- Funeral services for Marinene Cravey Hill of Cordele will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Milan City Cemetery in Milan. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Marinene, 87, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Claxton Hill. Born in Milan, she was the daughter of the late John Bascomb Cravey and Nina Cook Cravey. Marinene was a bank teller (RET) with Pitts Banking Company. She was a member of Cordele First United Methodist Church and the Emma Urquhart Sunday School Class. She was an avid gardener and a member of the Cordele Garden Club. Marinene is survived by her two sons, James Michael Hill of Roswell and Scott Hill and his wife, Rana of Chattanooga, TN; and two granddaughters, Allison Hill and Lauren Hill. Memorials to the United Methodist Children's Home, P.O. Box 2525, Macon, GA 31203 would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele, GA. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Marinene Hill
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2020