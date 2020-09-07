Marion Brown
Jones County, Georgia- Marion Jean Brown, 72, of Buck Road, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at her residence. The family will greet friends from 10:00am to 11:00am, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Central Baptist Church. Services will follow in the church sanctuary with Rev. Tommy Jordan officiating. Interment will be at Union Hill Church Cemetery in Baldwin County.
Mrs. Brown was born October 17, 1940, in Elmira, New York and had lived in Jones County for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Charles Strong and Betty Jean Stone Bonner and the step-daughter of the late Bobby Bonner. She was a charter member of Central Baptist Church. Mrs Brown was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and sewing.
Mrs Brown is survived by her husband of twenty-five years: Gene Brown and her sister and brother-in-law: Etta and Carl Hoffman and NAME and by several nieces and nephews.
The family may be contacted at the residence at 312 Buck Road in Jones County.
