Marion Callaway Peters
September 13, 1925 - March 24, 2020
Bolingbroke, GA- Marion Cornelia Callaway Peters passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A private graveside services will be held in Forsyth City Cemetery. Rev. Stanley Harrell will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a family visitation.
Mrs. Peters, the daughter of the late James Edwin Callaway and Willie Mae Davis Callaway was born September 13, 1925, in Bolingbroke, Georgia. Her husband of sixty-one years, Joseph English Peters, her brothers, Harry Callaway and Bill Callaway, her sisters, Doris Gregory and Ann Woodham and her daughter-in-law, Regina Parks Peters preceded her in death.
Mrs. Peters grew up in Bolingbroke Methodist Church where she was a member. She attended other churches but her membership remained with Bolingbroke Methodist Church. After graduating from Mary Persons High School in 1943, she went to work for Robins Air Force Base. On December 2, 1951, she married Joseph English Peters in the Bolingbroke Methodist Church. She and Mr. Peters lived in Bolingbroke their entire married life where she was a homemaker.
Mrs. Peters is survived by her children, Susan Horne (Eddie) of Macon and Larry Peters of Bolingbroke; sister, Mary Brown of Macon; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Juvenile Diabetic Research Foundation, 3525 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, Ga 30305.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020