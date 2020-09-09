Marion Dale Sprinkle
August 4, 1925 - September 6, 2020
Lizella, GA- Marion Dale Sprinkle, 95, of Lizella, passed away peacefully at his residence on September 6, 2020, A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Benjamin Newberry will officiate.
Mr. Sprinkle was born on August 4, 1925 in Caddo Mills, Texas, to the late Loren Hobson Sprinkle and Cora Clara Carter Sprinkle. At 18 years old he joined the Army Air Corps and was an Instructor Radio Mechanic. After his time in the service, he began a career at Robins Air Force Base as a Radio Technician where he worked until retirement. After retirement he became a Real Estate Agent.
Mr. Sprinkle was preceded in death by his parents, as well as one brother, 3 sisters and daughter; Donna Morris.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family. His wife and best friend of 45 years Anne McBryant Sprinkle, son; Phil Sprinkle, daughters; Judy McStay and Peggi Dixon. Stepson; Bobby Meacham (Cindy), stepdaughter; Michelle Mullis (Keith). Ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Hospice Care Options, 486 New Street, Macon, GA 31201 and Calvary Baptist Church, 5046 Fulton Mill Rd, Macon, GA 31216.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Marion Dale Sprinkle