Marion Deborah Wornum
Macon, GA- A Rosary Service for Marion Deborah Wornum will be held from 6 - 7 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Mrs. Wornum, 68, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Survivors include her daughter, Shantanese Wornum-Miller; grandchild, Jessica Wornum; companion, Anthony Miller; two sisters, Sandra D. Wornum-Grace and Andrea E. Wornum; brother, Lee Antonio Wornum; nephew, Marion Lee Wornum II an a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2969 Paige Dr., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
View the online memorial for Marion Deborah Wornum
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020