Marion Duncan Stephens
November 24, 1928 - May 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Marion Duncan Stephens, 90, are 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Hicks and Sons Mortuary Chapel with interment at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hicks and Sons.
Survivors include: her children, Marsha Selby (Kevin), Abby Lesure, Mark Chambers, Jimmy Chambers, Norris Chambers (Barbara); grandchildren, Quiana, Taylor, Ceora and Jacques; and other relatives.
