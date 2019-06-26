Guest Book View Sign Service Information McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta 375 South Dugger Avenue Roberta , GA 31078 (478)-836-3336 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Roberta Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



December 24, 1928 - June 23, 2019

Roberta, GA- Marion Elizabeth "Libby" Bartlett Scarborough entered this world on December 24, 1928. She was welcomed into the presence of her Savior and Lord on June 23, 2019. Libby was known and loved by many during her life. To some, she was an educator and community leader, who worked hard for education reform. To others, she was an amazing Sunday school teacher, confidant and friend. She took literally the command to go into her world to bring the light of Christ. To her family, she was a loving and supportive mother, mother-in-love and grandmother, who exemplified being a strong woman and submitted follower of Christ. To all, she was known as a diehard Georgia Bulldog and Atlanta Braves fan.

Libby's accomplishments included being a teacher, curriculum director and the Superintendent of Crawford County Schools. During her lifetime, she was the Chairman of the Middle Georgia Association of Superintendent of Schools, the District Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis, the President of Crawford County Kiwanis, awarded the Citizen of the Decade by the Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Crawford County Democratic Party, Third District Director of the Georgia Classroom Teachers Association, President of Alpha Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, member of the Georgia Retired Teachers Association, lifetime member of the National Education Association, Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce and a Sunday School teacher and longtime member of Roberta Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Scarborough; her mother, Hassie P. Bartlett; her sister, Elousie B. Graf; her brother, Billy V. Bartlett; and her brother-in-law, Wayne Graf.

She is survived by her son, Richard Scarborough and his wife Shakira; one daughter, Terri Nalls and her husband Craig. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Ashley (Page) Brooks, Chris (Katie) Nalls, Rebekah Nalls, Elizabeth Scarborouh and seven great-grandchildren, Anyston Lyon, Karis, Thia, and Josiah Brooks and Abigail, Emma Claire, and Daniel Nalls. Other family survivors, three nieces, Pamela Graf, Karen G. Walters, Lisa L. Evans; and one nephew, Trey Lott.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Roberta Baptist Church. A memorial service celebrating Libby's life will be held immediately following at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that your honor Libby by giving a donation to the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention (

