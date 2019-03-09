Marion Francis Bloodworth
November 7, 1937 - March 6, 2019
Lizella, GA- Marion Francis Bloodworth, 81, of Lizella, Georgia passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Calvary Baptist Church, 5046 Fulton Mill Road Macon.
Born in Byron, Georgia, he was the son of the late Kelsey Bloodworth and Emma Myrtice Dent Bloodworth. He was the husband of the late Claudia Hale Bloodworth.
Mr. Bloodworth was a retired dairy farmer with Tidwell Dairy Farm. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S .Navy.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl Aultman(Andy), James Bloodworth (Michelle), and Regina Mosley (Paul) Brother, Kelsey Lee Bloodworth. Eight Grandchildren and Twelve great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the woundedwarriorproject.org or to the donor's favorite charity.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremations Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Marion Francis Bloodworth
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2019