Marion Hooks Wesley May
May 14, 1930 - September 25, 2019
Macon, GA- After a long fought race your soul is at rest and your body is free from pain.
Marion Hooks Wesley, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Marion is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Marion Wesley (1998) and her daughter Cynthia Elmira Mitchell (2015).
She is survived by her children Gaynell Wesley Hutchings, Adib M.Udqah, and Marvin F. Wesley.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow promptly after service at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 30, 2019