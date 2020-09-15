Marion Moore
March 21, 1938 - September 13, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Early on the morning of Sunday, September 13, 2020, Marion Moore passed away at the Hazel Colson Hospice House in Perry, Georgia. She was 82 years old.
The daughter of the late Thomas Seth French and Agnes Davies, Marion was born in Hayes Middlesex, England. In 1958, Marion made the United States of America her permanent home and enjoyed raising her three wonderful children alongside her late husband, Dwight. As a young woman, she possessed a green thumb and loved gardening. An avid reader, Marion was known to read for hours at a time. She also had a passion for traveling and going on cruises. Most of all, Marion loved her family and cherished the three small dogs that she had through the years, "Boots", "Tobey", and "Lacey." She loved animals and always considered her dogs part of her family.
In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dwight L. Moore.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Debra Moore Spears of Warner Robins; Jeffery Moore of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Steven Moore of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Heath Spears, Patrick Spears, Ryan Moore, Christian Moore, Brandi Rainey, and Haley Moore; great grandchildren, Blaine and Caroline Rainey; brother, Roger Davies of London, England; and dear friend, Jeff Locklear.
At the family's request, all services are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Marion Moore to the Humane Society of Houston County, Inc., 810 Carl Vinson Parkway, Centerville, Georgia 31028.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the Hazel Colson Hospice House for the love and support they showed to Mrs. Moore during her time of transition from this life into Heaven.
