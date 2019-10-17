Marion N. "Shine" Collins
March 20, 1939 - October 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Marion Newton "Shine" Collins, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Dr. Billy Sharpston, Rev. Brian Cameron and Rev. Russell Horne officiating. The family will greet friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Gideon's International, 524 Poplar St., Macon GA 31201.
Marion was born in Cobbtown, GA to the late Ernest L. and Ernestine F. Collins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Yvonne Mullis and nephew, Mark Mullis. He served in the United States Army as a Guard of Honor at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base. He was a charter member of White Oaks Free Will Baptist Church, and served as a Deacon, Trustee, and song leader. He was a Gideon and a Mason at the Rutland Lodge. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife of fifty five years, Margie H. Collins of Macon, son, Gene (Amanda) Collins of Macon, daughter, Lisa Collins of Macon, grandchildren, Marley Collins, Garrett Collins, and Maggie Collins, two brothers, Jimmy (Rudeen) Collins of Eatonton and Phillip Collins of Macon, and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Marion N. "Shine" Collins
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019