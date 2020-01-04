Marion Rebecca Singley Wood
Aug. 29, 1927 - Jan. 2, 2020
Hilton Head Island, SC - Marion Rebecca Singley Wood passed away in Hilton Head Island, SC after a brief illness. She lived in Macon for 55 years, retiring to Hilton Head Island, SC in 2013.
Marion was born in Atlanta, GA on August 29, 1927. Marion graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta where she was interested in theatre and dance. She also worked on the school newspaper where she once interviewed Bob Hope. Mr. Hope's advice to young people, "study hard and use Pepsodent."
Marion attended Crandall Business College and later worked as a dance instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studio where she met the love of her life, Bob Wood. Marion was also a librarian for the Carnegie Library while she lived in Atlanta. They were married on the Bride and Groom Show in Hollywood, California, a marriage that lasted for 72 years upon her passing. .
Survivors are her husband, Robert H. Wood (HHI, SC), daughter, Lisa Elliott (HHI, SC), son, Tyler Wood (Catherine), Forsyth, GA, grand children, Shelley Moore McGraw (Chattanooga, TN), Drew Wood, (Macon, GA) and Alex Wood (Atlanta, GA), Madeleine and Neal Tucker (Forsyth, GA) and her sister, Theresa Milligan (Atlanta, GA), sister in law, Peggy Singley, great grand children, grand nieces and nephews.
Marion was a 22 year breast cancer survivor and a Jehovah's Witness. Donations made in her name to the . Marion was preceded in death by her son Jeff Wood, also by her parents Arthur and Leona Singley (Atlanta, GA) and her brother, Gene Singley (Atlanta, GA).
A private service will be held for the family only. Keith Funeral and Cremation Services of Hilton Head Island, SC. is handling all funeral services.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 4, 2020