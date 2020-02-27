Marion W. White
May 4, 1929 - February 25, 2020
Macon, GA- Marion W. White, affectionately known as " MW or Whitey" 90, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue with visitation following. Pastor Billy Flowers and Pastor Clinton Fields will officiate. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial
Mr. White was born in Waterloo, AL the son of the late Mary Jane Hubbard White and Marion Walter White. He was retired from Miller Brewing Company and was a United States Korean Conflict Army veteran.
Mr. White is survived by his wife of 67 years, Pauline White; sons, Roger White (Susan) and Gary White (Leah); 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020