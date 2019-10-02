Marisue Durham Hendricks
August 24, 1947 - October 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Marisue Durham Hendricks, 72, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 3, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with Mr. Adam Weiche and Mr. Chuck Seagle officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Hendricks was born on August 24, 1947, in Dublin, Georgia. She graduated from Dublin High School and retired from Hendricks Diesel Repair, where she served as the office manager. Mrs. Hendricks loved gardening, boating, and interior design, where her homes always looked like something out of Better Homes and Gardens magazine.
Mrs. Hendricks was preceded in death by her parents, Langford Durham and Ruby Black Durham.
Mrs. Hendricks is survived by her husband, Phillip Wayne Hendricks, Sr.; sons, Neal Kersey, Chan Kersey, and Phillip Wayne Hendricks, Jr.; four granddaughters; three great-grandsons; brother, Tom Durham (Susan); sisters, Betty Williams (Greg) and Debra Hodges (Paul); four nieces; and three nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations be made in Mrs. Hendricks honor to, St Jude Children's Research Hospital at .
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019