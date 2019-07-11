Marjorie Bonner Homan
Macon, GA- Marjorie Bonner Homan, 80, passed away on July 8th, 2019. Margie was born in Macon Georgia, May 18th, 1939.
She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Edwin Homan Sr. and her son, William Elder Homan.
She is survived by her son, Charles Edwin Homan Jr. , her daughters, Ellen Homan English, Bonner Homan Gibson, her sister, Marie Bailey, her brother, Cleve Bonner, eight grandchildren and extended family.
She was larger than life and loved very much by all that knew her. She will be greatly missed.
A family visitation will be on Saturday, July 13th from 2pm to 5pm at 120 Carriage Way, Macon, Georgia 31210.
View the online memorial for Marjorie Bonner Homan
Published in The Telegraph on July 11, 2019