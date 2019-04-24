Marjorie Bowker Harney
October 8, 1927 - April 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Marjorie B. Harney, 91, passed away on April 17, 2019, in Macon, GA. Born and raised in Forestville, NY, she graduated from SUNY, Oswego. She lived in Dorset, VT, and worked beside her husband where he managed the Wilburton Inn and the Bromley Mountain cafeteria. They retired to Winter Haven, FL.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, William and son Leigh. She is survived by her children, William Jr. (Deborah), Patricia, Andrew, Christine and daughter-in-law, Erma, five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
An avid reader and golf fan, she was the loving, generous matriarch of the family and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2019