Marjorie Elaine Mullis
March 30, 1958 - March 2, 2020
Macon, GA- Marjorie Elaine Mullis, 61, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. A visitation will be from 5 until 6 PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Marjorie was born in Macon the daughter of the late Bobbie Stinson Mullis and Gerald S. Mullis. She was a graduate of Central High School and worked in various positions in the medical field.
Marjorie is survived by 2 nieces and 2 nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020