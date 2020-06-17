Marjorie Floyd FitzpatrickMacon, GA- Marjorie Floyd Fitzpatrick - was born February 9, 1954 to the parentage of the Late Marshall and Eula Floyd. She attended Bibb County Public schools. In 1976 she graduated from Savannah State (College) University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education. Marjorie married her college sweetheart in 1976 and traveled with him, teaching in Mississippi and Virginia during their 20 years of military service. After retiring from the military and returning to Macon, she was employed by the Bibb County Public School System as a teacher and retired from McEvoy Middle School.She was an active member of the Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully on the Deaconess Board. She was teacher of the Women's Sunday School Class, and the Primary Bible School Class. She was a full-time supporter of the activities of her husband's Deacon Ministry at Griffin Gift Baptist Church. They often supported special services at many churches in the community.On Sunday morning, June 7th, she went home to be with the Lord. She leaves to cherish memories her devoted husband of forty-three years Ulysses Fitzpatrick, two daughters Lyndsey (Kwabena) Opoku-Fianko, and Drs. Natalie (Quinton) Florence, one granddaughter Abigail Florence, five sisters Lois (Dr. Benjamin) Sealy, Eleanor Jones, Eugenia (Robert) Mack, Dr. Geraldine Dumas, and Eula Henderson, one brother Marshall (Shirley) Floyd, a sister-in-law Mary Gilbert. Four Brothers-in-law Larry (Eula) Fitzpatrick, Zachary Tyrone (Margarett) Fitzpatrick, Dennis (Angela) Fitzpatrick, James T. Fitzpatrick, close cousins Catherine Rhines and Robert Rose and a host of other relatives and friends.A private memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19th at 12:00 noon at the Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. The service may be shared via telephone at (609) 663-1551 (No access code is needed). Internment at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, Georgia. Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. No public viewing.