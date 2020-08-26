1/1
Marjorie Kaleta
1933 - 2020
Marjorie Kaleta
August 1, 1933 - August 22, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA- Marjorie Jean Kaleta, 87, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, August 27, 11:00AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She will be entombed in the Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 26 from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Father Fred Nijem will officiate. Masks are strongly recommended.
Marjorie was born August 1, 1933 in McCook, Nebraska to the late Leonard E. and Margaret Smith Fleckenstein. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be missed by everyone who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. Kaleta.
Marjorie's memory will forever be cherished by her children, Leonard Kaleta of Warner Robins, Rhonda Kaleta of Atlanta; grandchildren, Mandy, Morgan, and Jeremiah Kaleta; and great grandchildren, Carson, Bryson, and Ryan.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
