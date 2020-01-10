Marjorie Knowles Wood (1940 - 2020)
Service Information
Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN
215 West Jackson St.
Dublin, GA
31021
(478)-272-3311
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dexter Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Dexter Baptist Church
Obituary
Marjorie Knowles Wood
April 7, 1940 - January 8, 2020
Dexter, GA- Services for Marjorie Knowles Wood, age 79, of Dexter, will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Dexter Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Dublin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:00PM. Survivors include her children, Jeanine (Keith) Wilson, Latanya (Billy) Wagner, Blake Wood, Brandton (Katie) Wood; brother, Johnny Knowles; 11 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and registry.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020
