Marjorie M. Rowell
May 21, 1932 - May 6, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Marjorie M. Rowell, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on, Monday May 6 , 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 1:00PM to 2:00PM. Immediately following the service she will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Rowell was born on May 21, 1932 in Dublin, GA. to the late Thomas Franklin and Frances Ussery Mathis. She was a charter member of Evergreen Baptist Church and a current member of Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins. She loved cooking and taking care of her family but her greatest joy was taking care of her grandchildren. Marjorie was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt who will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, M.C. Rowell and son, Larry Rowell.
Her memory will forever cherished by her 2 daughters, Shelia Hamblin (Dan), Satellite Beach, Florida; Dianne Street (Ron), Warner Robins; 1 son, Bobby Rowell, Kennesaw; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2019