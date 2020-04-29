Mark A. King
09/22/1958 - 04/24/2020
DRY BRANCH, GA- Mark Alan King, 61, of Reed Clark Rd., passed away April 24, 2020 at his residence.
Due to the current statewide executive orders and overall guidance on gatherings as a result of Covid-19, and for the safety of friends and loved ones, the family will celebrate the life of Mark King at a graveside service Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park. Rev. Charles Carter will officiate.
Mr. King was born in Macon, GA the son of the late Daniel Lee King and Sibyl Irene Pettis King. Mark was an Engineer with WMAZ TV Channel 13 for over 25 years. He was a Baptist.
Survivors include his Companion of over 30 years Lisa Faircloth, and her children; Madison (Kyle) Dixon and her son Jacob Dixon. Taylor (Jonathan) Radney and her children Colton Radney and Paige Radney.
Please remember to practice social distancing at all times
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mark A. King
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2020