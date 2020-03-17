Mark Allen Baldridge
April 20, 1999 - March 13, 2020
Brunswick, GA- Brunswick, GA – Mark Allen Baldridge, 20, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, March 13, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Mark was born on April 20, 1999 in Warner Robins, GA to Leonard Allen and Tresia (Shearer) Baldridge. He enjoyed many activities some of which were: repairing cell phones, graphic designing, gun repair, and chemistry. Mark never got the opportunity to serve his country, but he was a very patriotic man. He was employed in Brunswick, GA in metal plating. Mark will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Tyshadra (Jackson) Baldridge of Brunswick, GA; parents: Allen and Tresia Baldridge of Byron, GA; sisters: Cynthia Baldridge of Huddleston, VA, Ashley Baldridge of Huddleston, VA, Melissa Huff of Warner Robins, GA, Kathleen Smith of Roberta, GA, and Samantha Smith of Macon, GA; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2020