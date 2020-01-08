Mark Eugene Boutwell
August 20, 1965 - January 6, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Mark Eugene Boutwell, 54, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Houston Medical Center.
Mark was born in Warner Robins, Houston County, Georgia on August 20, 1965, to Sherry and the late Bobby Boutwell. He was employed by Middle Georgia Transportation; from the time he was a teenager Mark loved trucking and wanted to work in the field. He got his wish and at age 18 started driving for Grantham Trucking of Macon. After a few years, Mark decided it was quite different than he realized, and decided to go to Macon Junior College to pursue a degree in business. He received the degree, but soon returned to trucking and never left. Mark had a heart of gold and helped everyone he could, many times without their knowledge.
Survivors include his mother, Sherry Boutwell of Warner Robins; sister, Terri Cunningham of Macon; beloved pup, Eddie; and many special cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Kirk Hagan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the donor's favorite charity.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 8, 2020