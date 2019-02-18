Mark Eugene Hancock
May 25, 1959 - February 13, 2019
Riverview, FL- Mark Eugene Hancock, 59, of Riverview, Florida died Wednesday, February 13, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Liberty United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Rev. Wayne Anthony will officiate. Burial will be private in the Church Cemetery.
Mr. Hancock was born in Ankara, Turkey and was a graduate of King High School in Tampa, Florida. He attended the University of South Florida and was DJ, working for a large night club in several big cities.
Mr. Hancock is survived by his parents, Carole Puckett Hancock and Hiram Eugene Hancock. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl Puckett, Sr., Ester McCoy Puckett, and Hiram Abiff Hancock, Lillie Hartley Hancock.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, 3077 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mark Eugene Hancock
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 18, 2019