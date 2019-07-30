Mark Eugene Stokes
June 2, 1965 - July 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Mark Stokes, of Macon, passed away July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10 AM, at Ingleside Baptist Church. Dr. Mark Hudgins will officiate. Burial will follow at the Georgia Veterans Cemetery in Milledgeville GA at 1PM. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon GA, 31210 from 6PM until 8PM.
Register online at www.hartsmort.com.
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon GA, 31210, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mark Eugene Stokes
Published in The Telegraph on July 30, 2019