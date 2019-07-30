Mark Eugene Stokes (1965 - 2019)
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-746-4321
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Ingleside Baptist Church
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Georgia Veterans Cemetery
Milledgeville, GA
View Map
Obituary
Mark Eugene Stokes
June 2, 1965 - July 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Mark Stokes, of Macon, passed away July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10 AM, at Ingleside Baptist Church. Dr. Mark Hudgins will officiate. Burial will follow at the Georgia Veterans Cemetery in Milledgeville GA at 1PM. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon GA, 31210 from 6PM until 8PM.
Published in The Telegraph on July 30, 2019
