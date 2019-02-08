Mark Larry Dunn
June 19, 1950 - February 3, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Mark Larry Dunn, 68, of Macon, Georgia passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. A visitation will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Road Macon.
Mark Dunn passed away Sunday at home with his loving wife of 22 years by his side. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Dunn.
Born in Milwaukee Wisconsin, he proudly served in the U. S. Navy and retired from NAPA Auto Parts. He was a Jack of All Trades, and could repair, build, or improve anything. He particularly enjoyed woodworking and would spend much of his free time building things. He had a love of fishing and classic rock; and was also an excellent cook.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Dunn, his sons David Dunn (Rachel) and Michael Dunn (Emily), grandchildren Alexandria Dunn, Eoin Dunn and Charlie Dunn, stepson Michael Evans, parents Jack and Etta Dunn, brother Tim Dunn (Shari), and niece Jill Dunn Robbins.
www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 8, 2019