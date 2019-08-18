Mark Morgan
April 20, 1970 - August 16, 2019
Perry, GA- Early on the morning of Friday, August 16, 2019, Marcus Todd Morgan, 49, joined his Lord and Savior in heaven.
Mark was born on April 20, 1970 in Warner Robins, Georgia to the late Steve P. Morgan, Sr. and Barbara Ballard Morgan. A 1988 honor graduate of Warner Robins High School, Mark excelled in football and received many awards for both academics and sports. He attended Georgia Southern University and Middle Georgia College before graduating from the University of Georgia with a degree in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. He joined his father's business building houses and cabinets in middle Georgia before going to work as a civil servant on Robins Air Force Base in 2010. Mark loved his family dearly, and everything that he did in life was for his two sons. Nothing brought him greater joy than spending time with his boys and coaching them in football, baseball, and basketball.
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring sons Bryce Morgan and Caleb Morgan; his mother, Barbara B. Morgan; his brother, Steve P. Morgan, Jr. (Pam); his sister, Stephanie M. Dixon; one niece, several nephews, and a host of other loving family members.
Visitation with Mark's family will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Second Baptist Church with Dr. Johnny Ellison and Steve P. Morgan, Jr. officiating. Following the service, Mark will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that contributions be made in memory of Mark to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100N; Bethesda, Maryland 20814 or the MDS Foundation at www.mds-foundation.org, 4573 S. Broad Street, Suite 150; Yardville, New Jersey 08620.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
