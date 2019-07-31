Mark Stokes
June 2, 1965 - July 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Mark Eugene Stokes, 54, of Macon, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00AM at Ingleside Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating. The family will greet friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Hart's at the Cupola from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. Burial will be private at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 31, 2019