Marklin Fay Kyzer
September 24, 1934 - May 28, 2019
Macon, GA- Marklin Fay Kyzer, 84, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Noon in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Williams officiating.
Marklin was born in Dublin, GA to the late Henry Malachi and Alma Oliver Kyzer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Annette Smith Kyzer and sister, Jean Byrne. He was retired from Armstrong World Industries. Marklin was a member of the Assembly of God faith. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his son, Mark (Delisa) Kyzer of Macon, three daughters, Denise (Clay) Starley of Cochran, Peggy (John) Crumbley of Macon and Gay Kyzer of Centerville, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two brothers, Donald (Wanda) Kyzer of Macon and Oliver (Jan) Kyzer of Wrightsville, and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Marklin Fay Kyzer
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2019