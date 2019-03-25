Marlene S. Thomas
June 12, 1934 - March 22, 2019
Monticello, GA- Marlene S. Thomas, 84, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Rev. Milton Thomas officiating. The family will greet friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono. The family suggest that donations may be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Ct., Social Circle, GA 30025.
Marlene was born in Cochran, GA to the late Bealey McKinley and Georgie Lou Collins Sapp. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Albert Thomas. Marlene was a member of Morningside Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her children; Charlene (Ken) Crocker, McKinley Thomas, grandchildren, Amanda (Tyler) Hazel, Nathaniel (Ashton) Crocker, Sara Beth Thomas, Katie Thomas, Will Thomas, Emma Thomas, great grandchildren; Laya (Austin) Kight, Callie Halliday, Makenzie Johnson, Sara Grace Crocker, Joshua Crocker, and Sadie Crocker, Bradley Hazel, brother, Gerald (Faye) Sapp.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2019