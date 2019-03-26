Marlene S. Thomas
Monticello, GA- Marlene S. Thomas, 84, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Rev. Milton Thomas officiating. The family suggest that donations may be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Ct., Social Circle, GA 30025.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019