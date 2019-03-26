Marlene S. Thomas

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "May God be with the family in y'all time of grief."
    - V Miller
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Thomas family."
    - Richard/Judy Powers
  • "I am truly sorry for your loss. My prayers are with the..."
    - Brian Porter
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Marvin Starks /NIBROL
  • "I'm sorry for your loss. And may our godly father bring..."

Marlene S. Thomas
Monticello, GA- Marlene S. Thomas, 84, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Rev. Milton Thomas officiating. The family suggest that donations may be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Ct., Social Circle, GA 30025.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Marlene S. Thomas
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave | Macon, GA 31206 | (478) 788-3778
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details