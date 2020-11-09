Anna Rose Syrios FullerJune 9, 1933 - November 2, 2020Saluda, NC- Anna Rose Syrios Fuller was born on June 9, 1933 on Sullivan's Island, SC in the aftermath of a storm that prevented her parents, Ada Cooler Syrios and Andrew Peter Syrios from leaving their island home. She departed this life on November 2, 2020 in the midst of a pandemic. Anna Rose was a force of nature who lived life to the fullest. She will be missed by her daughters, Donna Colwell (Joey) and Marlin Beckham (Robert) and her grandchildren, Courtney Beckham-Dorsett (Rob), James Beckham (Chantelle), and Jamie Rose Colwell-Underwood (Bret). Anna Rose is also survived by five great-grandchildren and her beloved cat, Trouble. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, James Marlen Fuller.Those wishing to send memorials may send them to All About Animals, 101 Riverside Dr. 31201Due to the pandemic, services will be announced at a later date.