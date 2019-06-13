Marnier Euniqua Brinson
February 21, 2002 - June 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Marnier Euniqua Brinson, 17 years old, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Harvest Cathedral with burial at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Friday June 14 from 6-8 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. The family will greet friends again an hour before service time on Saturday at the church. Pastor Sheila Ashley will officiate. The family suggests those that wish may make a donation to Jay's Hope Foundation at 1157 Forsyth Street, Macon, GA, 31201.
Marnier was born on February 21, 2002 in Chicago, Illinois, to her loving parents Theodore and Brenda Brinson. A phenomenal student, Marnier attended Northeast High School and Central High School. She was of the Pentecostal Faith.
Marnier is survived by her parents, Theodore and Brenda Brinson; sister, Katherine Fitzhugh; brother, Theodore G. Brinson Jr.; grandmothers Florida Black and Ollie Knight; grandfather, Odel Owens and many other family members.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Marnier Euniqua Brinson
Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019