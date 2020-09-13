Marquieta Johnson
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Marquieta Johnson will be held 10 AM Monday, September 14, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Johnson, 60, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Survivors includes her children, Dana (Michael) Stephens, William Louis Johnson, Jr. and Franchesta Johnson; sister, Dorothy Ann Ingram; brothers, Ted Mack Williams Sr. and James Allen (Melinda) Williams; two grandchildren, Marquis Johnson, Sr., Kaden Stephens and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Marquieta Johnson