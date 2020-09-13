1/1
Marquieta Johnson
Marquieta Johnson
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Marquieta Johnson will be held 10 AM Monday, September 14, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Johnson, 60, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Survivors includes her children, Dana (Michael) Stephens, William Louis Johnson, Jr. and Franchesta Johnson; sister, Dorothy Ann Ingram; brothers, Ted Mack Williams Sr. and James Allen (Melinda) Williams; two grandchildren, Marquis Johnson, Sr., Kaden Stephens and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Marquieta Johnson


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
SEP
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
