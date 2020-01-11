Marsha Len Williams
November 17, 1958 - January 9, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Marsha Len Williams, 61 of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. The family will have a memorial service on Sunday, January 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home with a visitation beginning at 2:30 p.m. The Reverend Franklin Etheridge will officiate.
Born in Macon, she was the daughter of Minnie Lou Etheridge Williams and the late Guy Freeman Williams.
She is survived by her mother, Minnie Lou Williams, Brothers, Guy Freeman Williams, Jr. (Anita) and Thomas George Williams (Donna); Sister, Karen Ann Bailey. Several Nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests that donations be made in Marsha's honor, to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 11, 2020