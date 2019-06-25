Marshall G. "Smokey" Cummings
11/03/1954 - 06/22/2019
Macon, GA- Marshall G. "Smokey" Cummings, 64, died Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Born in Fort Valley to the late Joseph Felton Cummings Sr. and Nettie Kersey Cummings, Smokey was the youngest of six children. He is preceded in death by all of his siblings. He retired from Brown and Williamson and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
Survivors include sisters in law, Susan Cummings, Helen Cummings, and Jo Anne Cummings Buchanan; step daughter, Michelle Ford; best friend, Jerrie Day; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Smokey will be laid to rest in the Gassett-Cummings Cemetery in a private family gathering. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 25, 2019