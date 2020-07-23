Rev. Marshall Len Johnson
Nov. 17, 1960 - April 17, 2020
Cochran, GA- Rev. Marshall Len Johnson, age 59, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday, April 17, 2020, at Bleckley Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. in the chapel of Mathis Funeral Home with military honors.
Rev. Johnson, born in Macon, GA, had lived in Cochran for several years. He was preceded in death by his biological father, Coy Johnson, the father who helped raise him, Larry Goddard and his brother, Gary Michael Goddard. He attended Macon State College and Portfolio Center in Atlanta. Rev. Johnson pastored several church's, was a children's church pastor, outreach minister and Sunday School Teacher. He was owner and operator of Marshall Sign's and Graphics and Marshall Music in Dublin and an accomplished musician. He was a graphic artist and a political cartoonist for the Macon Telegraph. He was a US Marine Corp Veteran and a member of the Byron Marine Corp League.
Survivors are his wife, Wanda Gail Johnson of Cochran; his daughters, Kristen (Matt) Selph of Bonaire and Lynzee (Matthew) White of Cochran; his sons, William (Donna) Davis of Dublin and Joseph Davis of Trion; his mother Rosma Goddard of Macon; sisters Sherrie (Richard) Wallace and Judy (Keith) Batson of Macon; brother Chris Goddard of Macon; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends after the service Saturday at Mathis Funeral Home.