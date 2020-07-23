1/1
Rev. Marshall Len Johnson
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Marshall Len Johnson
Nov. 17, 1960 - April 17, 2020
Cochran, GA- Rev. Marshall Len Johnson, age 59, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday, April 17, 2020, at Bleckley Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. in the chapel of Mathis Funeral Home with military honors.
Rev. Johnson, born in Macon, GA, had lived in Cochran for several years. He was preceded in death by his biological father, Coy Johnson, the father who helped raise him, Larry Goddard and his brother, Gary Michael Goddard. He attended Macon State College and Portfolio Center in Atlanta. Rev. Johnson pastored several church's, was a children's church pastor, outreach minister and Sunday School Teacher. He was owner and operator of Marshall Sign's and Graphics and Marshall Music in Dublin and an accomplished musician. He was a graphic artist and a political cartoonist for the Macon Telegraph. He was a US Marine Corp Veteran and a member of the Byron Marine Corp League.
Survivors are his wife, Wanda Gail Johnson of Cochran; his daughters, Kristen (Matt) Selph of Bonaire and Lynzee (Matthew) White of Cochran; his sons, William (Donna) Davis of Dublin and Joseph Davis of Trion; his mother Rosma Goddard of Macon; sisters Sherrie (Richard) Wallace and Judy (Keith) Batson of Macon; brother Chris Goddard of Macon; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends after the service Saturday at Mathis Funeral Home. www.mathisfh.net


View the online memorial for Rev. Marshall Len Johnson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
Mathis Funeral Home - Cochran
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Mathis Funeral Home - Cochran
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mathis Funeral Home - Cochran
151 E. Dykes Street
Cochran, GA 31014
(478) 934-2030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved