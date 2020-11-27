1/1
Marshall Moorman
1948 - 2020
January 18, 1948 - November 8, 2020
Macon, Georgia - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marshall Johnson Moorman. A 1972 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, Marshall exemplified his USAFA class motto, "Strength Through Adversity". He made a career as a pilot of C-130's and the vital C-5 Galaxy. Later, as a Federal Employee he coordinated the changes of all the C-5 manuals. He retired after thirty-five combined years of active duty and reserve service.
Please visit www.hartmort.com to express condolences and to view full obituary.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 27, 2020.
