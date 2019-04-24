Marshie Watson Walker
12/03/1939 - 04/22/2019
MACON, GA- Marshie Watson Walker, 79, of Buckingham Mews, passed away Monday April 22, 2019.
Private Graveside services will be held Thursday April 25, 2019 at 2:30pm in Macon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 at Hart's at the Cupola on Peake Rd. Harold Reece, Jr. and Dr. Kenneth Keene will officiate.
Mrs. Walker was born in Dublin, Laurens County, GA, the daughter of the late Marvin and Gladys Smith Watson. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bobby Watson and Dottie Moorman. Mrs. Walker was a former Teacher at Florence Bernd School and was an active member of Ingleside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her Daughter, Amy (Bill) Starr, her son Phil (Mike Keene) Walker. Grandchildren, Summer Starr and Walker Starr.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2019