Martha Andrews Culpepper
11/04/1927 - 09/07/2020
Stockbridge, GA- Martha Andrews Culpepper, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020. Services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 209 South Miller Street in Fort Valley, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM, followed by funeral service at 2:00 PM. Rev. Ed McQueen will officiate, with Rev. Danny Stubbs and Ellen Futral Hanson as soloists and Angelyn Price playing the piano. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. Out of respect to the Culpepper family and others in attendance, masks will be required and social distancing should be observed.
? Born in Carnegie to the late Wallace Reid Andrews and Mattie Swann Andrews, Martha grew up attending Carnegie Baptist Church. She graduated from Mercer University and while living in Macon, was a member of Vineville Baptist Church. A true "Southern Belle," she enjoyed being a homemaker, playing bridge, flower arranging, painting and the arts. She was a member of the DAR for close to 50 years, the Fort Valley Study Club, Magnolia Garden Club, and Investment Club. A longtime member of First Baptist Church in Fort Valley, Mrs. Culpepper was a member of the Lydia Sunday School Class, taught Sunday School for many years, sang in the choir, played in the handbell choir, and enjoyed participating in the 39ers Senior Group.?
? Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Susan Culpepper Johnston (Karl); granddaughters, Kerri Michelle Bentjen (K.C.) and Amy Elizabeth Johnston; great granddaughters, Kaley Bentjen and Kami Bentjen; her sister, Dorothy Perkins; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sampson Miller Culpepper, their son, Sampson Miller Culpepper III, and her brother, Reid Andrews.?
? In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DAR, American Cancer Society
, First Baptist Church of Fort Valley or to First Baptist Church of Carnegie. Mrs. Culpepper's family would like to thank?Southern Grace Hospice, Eagles Landing Senior Living, The Palms at Lake Spivey, and Golden Crest Assisted Living for their loving care. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.