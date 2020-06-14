Martha Ann Bass
May 28, 1932 - June 11, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Martha Ann Wilder Bass, 88, of Macon passed away June 11, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. officiated by Rev. Randall Mimbs. Burial will immediately follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Bass retired from the Bibb County Tag Commission after 20 years of diligent service. She attended Porterfield Baptist Church and was an organist. She was also an organist during her residency at Baptist Village.
She was the daughter of Oscar Owen Wilder Sr. and Laura Bryant Watson Wilder. Mrs. Bass is survived by her son, William K. Bass (Loraine); grandson, William K. Bass Jr. (Stevie); granddaughters, Melissa Nicole Bass and Morgan Savanna Bass; and two great-grandchildren, Sawyer E. and Kendall R. Bass. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert R. Bass Sr. and her son, Herbert R. "Herb" Bass Jr.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences and share memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.