Martha Ann Bass
1932 - 2020
May 28, 1932 - June 11, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Martha Ann Wilder Bass, 88, of Macon passed away June 11, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. officiated by Rev. Randall Mimbs. Burial will immediately follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Bass retired from the Bibb County Tag Commission after 20 years of diligent service. She attended Porterfield Baptist Church and was an organist. She was also an organist during her residency at Baptist Village.
She was the daughter of Oscar Owen Wilder Sr. and Laura Bryant Watson Wilder. Mrs. Bass is survived by her son, William K. Bass (Loraine); grandson, William K. Bass Jr. (Stevie); granddaughters, Melissa Nicole Bass and Morgan Savanna Bass; and two great-grandchildren, Sawyer E. and Kendall R. Bass. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert R. Bass Sr. and her son, Herbert R. "Herb" Bass Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
06:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
JUN
15
Service
11:00 AM
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
4787883778
